WEBINAR: Privacy and the Pandemic: The Role of Data Protection and Data Processing in Fighting COVID-19



The European Data Protection Supervisor, Wojciech Wiewiórowski, discusses the important role that processing personal data has played in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the future role it can play in mitigating the dangers of a second wave. Mr Wiewiórowski will describe how this data processing can be compatible with the European legal framework. Mr Wiewiórowski will argue that democracies do not need to make trade-offs between the upholding of privacy and data protection on the one hand and the protection of public health on the other, as both can be achieved. He will also discuss how regulators can adapt and remain vigilant in scrutinising the risks to data protection amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Speaker:

Mr. Wojciech Wiewiórowski has been the European Data Protection Supervisor since December 2019. Prior to this, Mr. Wiewiórowski was the Assistant European Data Protection Supervisor from 2014 to 2019. He was also previously the Inspector General for the Protection of Personal Data at the Polish Data Protection Authority.