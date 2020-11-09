U.S. Support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and Peace and Prosperity on the Island of Ireland





In his webinar address to the IIEA, Ambassador Mulvaney outlines the US Government’s perspective on the protection of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement and peace in Northern Ireland in the context of ongoing future relationship talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union and a possible future UK-US trade deal.

About the Speaker:

Ambassador John Michael “Mick” Mulvaney was sworn in as United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland in May 2020. Prior to this appointment, Ambassador Mulvaney served in President Donald Trump’s cabinet as acting White House Chief of Staff and concurrently as Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). He previously served as the acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) from November 2017 to December 2018. Ambassador Mulvaney represented South Carolina’s fifth district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 until 2017, and he sat in the South Carolina General Assembly from 2007 until 2011. Before entering public service, he practiced law and worked in his family’s real estate business. Ambassador Mulvaney holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service and a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is married and has three children.