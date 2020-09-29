   
Timely, Targeted, Temporary and Transformational – The German Strategy for Recovery in the EU

IIEA29th September 20201min
State Secretary Kukies discusses the priorities of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU in working towards economic recovery and long-term resilience.


Germany assumed the Presidency of the Council of the EU at a pivotal moment and is pursuing an ambitious programme as it tries to broker consensus on the EU Recovery Plan. State Secretary Kukies will discuss the German Presidency approach to achieving the economic, financial and fiscal policy goals of the Plan. Dr Kukies outlines the strategies being pursued by the German Presidency including targeted support to specific sectors and temporary adjustment of its stance on fiscal stimulus. These timely and transformative interventions are designed to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic. State Secretary Kukies also addresses Germany’s efforts to enhance Member State cooperation on the Banking Union, taxation, and financial markets.

About the Speaker:

Prior to his appointment as State Secretary in 2018, Dr Kukies had a distinguished career in the private sector, working with Goldman Sachs in a variety of senior roles. He holds a PhD in finance from the University of Chicago.

