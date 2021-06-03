   
The Untapped Potential of the Single Market for Irish Enterprise

IIEA3rd June 20211min
This webinar, which is the first in the Europe is Our Future series, co-organised by the IIEA and Enterprise Ireland, explores the previously untapped opportunities for Irish businesses within the Single Market.


The EU markets, and in particular the Eurozone, represent significant diversification opportunities for Irish companies. Market diversification will also be of critical importance in facing the challenges presented by COVID-19. The ability to seek out new international opportunities and capitalise on them will be a key success factor for Irish companies in the period ahead. This webinar, which is the first in the Europe is Our Future series, will explore the previously untapped opportunities for Irish businesses within the Single Market.

Speakers for this event include:

  • Leo Varadkar TD, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment
  • Neil Naughton, President of Glen Dimplex
  • Kerstin Jorna, Director-General, Directorate General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW), European Commission
  • Anne Lanigan, Regional Director, Eurozone, Enterprise Ireland
  • Hildagarde McCarville, CEO of Veolia Netherlands

