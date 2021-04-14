The Transatlantic Economy: An Economic Outlook for 2021

As the Biden-Harris Administration settles in, the IIEA is delighted to welcome to Daniel S. Hamilton and Joseph Quinlan to share analysis from their annual Transatlantic Economy survey, commissioned by the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union. The report documents European-sourced jobs, trade and investment in each of the 50 U.S. states, and U.S.-sourced jobs, trade and investment in each member state of the European Union and other European countries.

About the Speakers:

Daniel S. Hamilton is the Austrian Marshall Plan Foundation Distinguished Fellow and Director of the Global Europe Program at the Wilson Center. He is one of the country’s foremost experts on modern Europe, the transatlantic relationship, and U.S. foreign policy. He testifies regularly before the Senate, the House, and various European parliaments, comments often in U.S. and international media, and is an award-winning author of scores of publications on European and transatlantic security, economic and political affairs, and on U.S. foreign policy issues. A former senior U.S. diplomat, he is also Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of Johns Hopkins SAIS.

Joseph Quinlan is Senior Fellow with the Transatlantic Leadership Network and has a long and ongoing leadership role in the financial services industry in New York. Mr Quinlan lecturers on finance and global economics at Fordham University, where he has been a faculty member since 2008. He has lectured around the world, including Wuhan University, Wuhan, China. In years past, Mr Quinlan has served as a consultant to the US Department of State and served as the US representative to the OECD for the US Council for International Business.