The Smart Grid Revolution

IIEA16th September 20201min
Mr Buchel examines the transformative role that smart grid technologies can have on decentralising, digitalising and decarbonising the European electricity system.


In the first presentation of the 2020 ESB/IIEA lecture series, entitled REthink Energy, Mr Buchel discusses the important role of European system operators in accelerating the smart grid revolution. This transformation will ensure the reliability and security of Europe’s electricity supply to consumers and enable the digitalisation, decentralisation and decarbonisation of the electricity grid. Mr Buchel outlines the ways that the E.DSO has taken a prominent role in guiding EU research and innovation to support smart grid development for a sustainable energy system.

About the Speaker:
Christian Buchel is the Chairman of E.DSO for smart grids, the European association representing leading electricity distribution system companies. He is a Member of the Board of Enedis, France’s largest electricity provider, where he also serves as Director of Market Development, Customer Relations, and Territories & Concessions Activities. Prior to this, Christian Buchel held various top-management positions within the EDF group. He has been COO of Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) in Germany as well as CEO of Electricité de Strasbourg.

 

