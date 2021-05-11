The Pacific Alliance: 10 years of successful regional integration in Latin America





At this event, Mr. Brian Glynn, Director-General, Americas, at the European External Action Service will give an overview of EU relations with Latin America in the context of the Pacific Alliance. A panel of the Resident Ambassadors of Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Chile in Ireland will then present their vision for the future of the Pacific Alliance on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. The experts will highlight the nature of the Pacific Alliance and the role of its Observer States; other topics will include the opportunities to foster economic integration; the impact of the Pacific Alliance on its citizens; and the advantages of further economic connections between Ireland, the EU and Pacific Alliance countries.

About the Speakers:

Speakers for this event include Mr. Brian Glynn, Director-General, Americas, European External Action Service and Their Excellencies, the Resident Ambassadors to Ireland from Colombia, Patricia Cortés; Mexico, Miguel Malfavón; Peru, Ana María Sanchez and Chile, Carla Serazzi.