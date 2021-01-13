The Biden Administration – Ireland, UK and Transatlantic Relations



In his webinar address to the IIEA, Congressman Boyle offers his perspective on the future prospects for transatlantic relations under a Biden Administration. He also offers his reflections on US-Ireland relations and the key priorities for the new Administration post-Brexit.

About the Speaker:

Congressman Brendan F. Boyle is a three-term Member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 2nd Pennsylvania congressional district. He currently serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Committee on the Budget having previously served two terms on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Prior to his election to Congress, he was elected to the Pennsylvania state legislature in 2008, becoming the first Democrat to ever represent his legislative district. The first in his family to attend college, he received his BA in Government from the University of Notre Dame and MA in Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.