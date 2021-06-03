Protecting Citizens and Freedoms: The Justice Priorities of the Portuguese Presidency  





Protecting citizens and freedoms, as well as deepening the area of freedom, security and justice have been a key focus of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU. In this address to the IIEA, Anabela Pedroso, Portuguese Secretary of State for Justice, examines the achievements of the Portuguese Presidency in the area of justice and home affairs. In her remarks, Secretary Pedroso places a particular emphasis on the theme of e-justice, analysing the inherent difficulties and ethical considerations, as well as the many opportunities, to which the digitalisation of justice gives rise.

About the Speaker:

Anabela Pedroso began her career in Public Administration at the Ministry of Finance in 1977. Among other positions, she has served as President of the Agency for Administrative Modernization (2007–2009), Member of the Board of Directors of UMIC – Agency for the Knowledge Society (2003–2006) and Advisor of the Secretary of State for Public Administration (2009–2010). During her career, she has led and participated in projects of great public interest, with a strong focus on innovation and citizen delivery. She has received several public recognitions, including the award for “Best Leader in category Public Administration”. In 2009 and 2010, she was named one of the five most influential women in ICT in Portugal (SapoTek).