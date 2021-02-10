Prospects for peace in Syria: the Imperative of Constructive Diplomacy





In his keynote address, UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, addresses the conflict in Syria and prospects for peace. He argues that a decade of devastation has shown that the only viable path forward is a negotiated political settlement as envisaged in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, backed by concerted international support. Furthermore, he contends that global players have shared interests in Syria, and their constructive diplomatic engagement is more needed than ever, as is a united Security Council.

About the Speakers:

Geir O. Pedersen became UN Special Envoy for Syria in January 2019, as appointed by Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. He previously served the United Nations in various roles, including as Special Coordinator for Lebanon (2007 to 2008), Personal Representative of the Secretary-General for Southern Lebanon (2005 to 2007), and Director of the Asia and Pacific Division in the Department of Political Affairs.

In his national capacity, Mr Pedersen most recently served as Norway’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (2017 to 2018) and as Permanent Representative to the United Nations (2012 to 2017). Between 1998 and 2003, He served as Norway’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority and previously was the Chief of Staff for the Norwegian Foreign Minister. In 1993, he was a member of Norway’s team to the Oslo negotiations that led to the signing of the Declaration of Principles.