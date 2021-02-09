Ireland’s priorities for the UN Security Council in 2021-2022





Ireland became a member of the UN Security Council on 1 January 2021 for a two-year term, following its election in June 2020. Having campaigned on the values of empathy, partnership and independence, Ireland’s return to the UN Security Council for a fourth time, having served previously in 1962, 1981-82 and 2001-02, presents a key opportunity to promote Irish foreign policy priorities at the top table of the UN.

In this presentation, Minister Coveney addresses Ireland’s priorities for the coming two years on the UN Security Council.

As part of the IIEA’s Global Europe project, this webinar was supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

About the Speaker:

Simon Coveney TD is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence. He is also the Deputy Leader of Fine Gael. He previously served as Tánaiste from 30 November, 2017 to 27 June, 2020, and Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government as well as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine. He was appointed as Minister for Defence for the first time in 2014 and for a second time in 2020. He represents the Cork South Central constituency.