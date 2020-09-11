Ireland’s Election to the UN Security Council



Following Ireland’s recent election to the UN Security Council, Ambassador Byrne Nason addresses the IIEA on the key elements of Ireland’s successful campaign and looks forward to where Ireland hopes to make a difference during its membership of the Security Council in 2021 and 2022, including as an advocate for multilateralism at a time of global instability and uncertainty.

About the Speaker:

Ambassador Byrne Nason is the Representative of Ireland to the United Nations in New York. She took up this position in August 2017 on completion of her term as Ambassador of Ireland to France and Monaco. She joined the Department of Foreign Affairs in 1982 and has previously served as Second Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach, Ireland’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the EU, and Director of the National Forum on Europe.