Ireland and the EU after Brexit: A View from Fine Gael





In his address to the IIEA, which takes place the day of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, Leo Varadkar outlines Fine Gael’s view on the key challenges and priorities for Ireland in the European Union after Brexit.

This is part of the IIEA’s party leaders series entitled: Ireland and the EU after Brexit: Views from Party Leaders.

About the Speaker:

Leo Varadkar has been Leader of Fine Gael and An Taoiseach since June 2017. Prior to this, he served as Minister for Social Protection (2015-16), Minister for Health (2014-15), and Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport (2011-2014). He has served as a TD for Dublin West since 2007, and was a member of Fingal County Council before this (2003-7). Before entering politics, he worked as a non-consultant hospital doctor, qualifying as a general practitioner in 2010.