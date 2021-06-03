   
Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past Events

Harnessing Inclusive Multilateralism for International Development

IIEA3rd June 20211min
Commissioner Urpilainen reflects on the role of inclusive multilateralism in international development and provides insights as to how it can used to foster partnerships in the context of international development.


In her address to the IIEA, Commissioner Urpilainen focuses on the EU’s agenda for a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral order fit to face 21st Century challenges. She discusses inclusive multilateralism in the context of the EU’s overall priorities, in particular the European Green Deal, jobs and growth, human development, sustainable financing. She also speaks about the importance of strong partnerships, including through a ‘Team Europe’ approach that also includes coordination with EU Member States.

About the Speaker:

As European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen oversees the European Commission’s work on international cooperation and sustainable development. Ms Urpilainen served as a Member of the Finnish Parliament from 2003 to 2019. She was the first woman leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland. From 2011 to 2014, she served as Finland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

Past EventsJustice & Home Affairs Past Events
3rd June 2021 IIEA

Protecting Citizens and Freedoms: The Justice Priorities of the Portuguese Presidency  

Past EventsEconomics Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
3rd June 2021 IIEA

The Untapped Potential of the Single Market for Irish Enterprise

Past EventsClimate & Sustainability Past EventsClimate & Development Past Events
3rd June 2021 IIEA

Climate and Community│’Le climat, Tous ensemble!’

Past EventsEconomics Past Events
26th May 2021 IIEA

Boosting the American Economy: Implications for Ireland and Transatlantic Relations