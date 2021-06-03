Harnessing Inclusive Multilateralism for International Development





In her address to the IIEA, Commissioner Urpilainen focuses on the EU’s agenda for a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral order fit to face 21st Century challenges. She discusses inclusive multilateralism in the context of the EU’s overall priorities, in particular the European Green Deal, jobs and growth, human development, sustainable financing. She also speaks about the importance of strong partnerships, including through a ‘Team Europe’ approach that also includes coordination with EU Member States.

About the Speaker:

As European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen oversees the European Commission’s work on international cooperation and sustainable development. Ms Urpilainen served as a Member of the Finnish Parliament from 2003 to 2019. She was the first woman leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland. From 2011 to 2014, she served as Finland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister.