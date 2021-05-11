Global Britain in a Competitive Age: A Vision for the UK





In March 2021, the UK published its Integrated Review of security, defence, development and foreign policy, entitled Global Britain in a Competitive Age, which presents a vision for the UK to 2030. In her address to the IIEA, Minister Morton discusses the Review, and examines how the UK will work with its international partners, including Ireland, for a secure, prosperous and resilient future.

About the speaker

Wendy Morton is the UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). She was first appointed as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development on 13 February 2020. She was first elected as Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills in May 2015.Minister Morton was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Ministry of Justice from 26 July 2019 to 13 February 2020 and Assistant Government Whip from 9 January 2018 to 26 July 2019.