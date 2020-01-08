   
German Perspective on the Future of European Defence Cooperation

8th January 2020
Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, Dr Peter Tauber, discusses the future of European Security and Defence policy from the German perspective.



Parliamentary State Secretary, Dr Peter Tauber, gives an overview of the German perspective on the future of European Security and Defence policy. He also reflects on EU cooperation with third countries on defence matters in a challenging geopolitical context.

About the Speaker:

Dr Peter Tauber was appointed Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany in 2018. Prior to this, Dr Tauber was the Secretary-General of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) from December 2013 and member of the German Bundestag since October 2009. Dr Tauber completed his doctoral studies at the Goethe University in Frankfurt in 2007.

