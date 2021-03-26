Forging a Comprehensive EU Approach to Migration





On 23 September 2020, the European Commission presented a New Pact on Migration and Asylum, a wide-ranging and comprehensive suite of legislation and recommendations. This Pact is designed to address the interrelated facets of migration and asylum procedures, integration, external border management, external relations and root causes with greater credibility and cohesion. In his address to the IIEA, Vice-President Schinas considers the significance of this extensive review of migration policy. He outlines the Commission’s roadmap for the Pact and discusses efforts to balance Member State concerns in a sustainable way.

About the Speakers:

Margaritis Schinas took office as European Commission Vice-President for Promoting Our European Way of Life in December 2019. In this capacity, he oversees the EU’s policies for migration, security union, social rights, skills, education, culture, youth, health and dialogue with churches, religious associations and non-confessional organisations. Vice-President Schinas has held a number of senior positions in the European Commission including Chief Spokesperson under President Juncker and Deputy Head of the Bureau of European Policy Advisers under President Barroso. Mr Schinas has also served as a Member of the European Parliament (2007-09).