Europe in 2021: French Perspectives





As part of the IIEA’s 30th Anniversary celebrations and on a visit to Ireland, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Minister of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune,offer a French perspective on the future direction of the European Union. They reflect on the economic, social and political challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and outline how this crisis presents an opportunity to re-evaluate Europe’s approach to climate action, the digital transition and global affairs. This event was be moderated by Emmanuelle Schon-Quinlivan, Lecturer in European Politics in the Department of Government, UCC.

About the Speakers:

Jean-Yves Le Drian is the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, a position he has held since since May 2017. Previously, he served as Minister of Defence from April 2012 to May 2017. Prior to this, Minister Le Drian was President of the Brittany region from 2004-2012, member of the Brittany Regional Council from 1998-2004, National Assembly Deputy for the Morbihan Department from 1978-1991 and 1997-2007, Minister of State for Marine Affairs from 1991-1992 and Mayor of Lorient (Morhiban Department) from 1981-1998.

Clément Beaune is the Minister of State for European Affairs of France, a position he has held since July 2020. Previously, he served as Special Advisor for European affairs of President Emmanuel Macron from 2017-2020. Prior to this, Minister Beaune was the European, International and Budgetary Affairs Adviser of Emmanuel Macron, then Minister of the Economy, Industry and the Digital Sector. Clément Beaune is an alumnus of the French National School of Public Administration (ENA).