Digital to Drive Irish & European Recoveries?

31st March 2021
Casper Klynge, Vice President for European Government Affairs at Microsoft, discusses the role that digital technologies can play in driving Irish and European economic recovery.


In his address to the IIEA, Casper Klynge argues that the remarkable cluster of tech companies and world-leading research located in Ireland provides a unique opportunity for the country to emerge as Europe’s digital leader. As Irish and European policymakers are seeking to foster a green recovery with tech policy at the centre of the agenda, digital solutions and technologies could play a key role in economic recovery. Can Ireland build on its successful export-oriented enterprise model by focusing on digital policy leadership, innovation and transformation?

About the Speaker:

Casper Klynge is the Vice President of European Government Affairs at Microsoft. Previously he served as Denmark’s first Ambassador to the Tech Industry in Silicon Valley.  He was also the Ambassador of Denmark to Indonesia, Timor Leste, Papua New Guinea, ASEAN and to the Republic of Cyprus. Prior to that, Klynge worked in several positions within the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also served as Head of the European Union’s civilian crisis management mission in Kosovo.

