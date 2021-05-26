Boosting the American Economy: Implications for Ireland and Transatlantic Relations





Closing a weeklong celebration marking the IIEA’s 30th Anniversary, the Institute is delighted to welcome Congressman Richard Neal, Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, who offers his reflections on the economic agenda of the Biden-Harris Administration, with particular regard to global corporate tax reform and the COVID-19 recovery stimulus package.

About the Speaker:

Richard E. Neal serves as Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in the US House of Representatives, a position he has held since January 2019. The influential Committee holds responsibility over all taxation, tariffs, and other revenue-raising measures. Representing the 2nd congressional district of Massachusetts, Chairman Neal was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1988. He served his first two terms on the House Banking Committee before moving to the Ways and Means Committee in 1993. A proud Irish-American, he has served as Chairman of the Congressional Friends of Ireland Committee since 2007 and is deeply committed to fostering US-Ireland relations and protecting the Northern Ireland peace process.