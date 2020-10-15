‘Back to the future’: Resetting British-Irish relations in the post Brexit & COVID period





In his address to the IIEA, Dr Steve Aiken OBE MLA takes a critical look at how Northern Ireland, in its next century, can become a benchmark of Anglo-Irish cooperation and understanding in an uncertain and increasingly unstable world.

About the Speaker:

Dr Steve Aiken OBE MLA is the Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, a position he has held since November 2019. He was first elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2016. He has an extensive background in UK government service, having been head of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Global Strategic Trends programme, before becoming the founding CEO of the British-Irish Chamber of Commerce. Previously he served for three decades in the Royal Navy, where he commanded nuclear submarines, and was a Senior Lecturer on Strategy, Security and the International System. He holds a PhD and MPhil in International Relations from the University of Cambridge and a MA from KCL in Defence Studies