YPN WEBINAR: The Economy, Culture and Sport: The way back post-COVID-19
The COVID19 pandemic has turned everything upside down. In many instances, the crisis has only served to highlight existing shortcomings, not just in health and housing but also in our economic model and our underinvestment in the arts and cultural sector. The loss of live sport and its behind-closed-doors return has also highlighted the trade-offs between balancing public health concerns, television money and the sporting integrity of competitions. To examine all of these issues and discuss the way forward, we’re delighted to bring together such a knowledgeable panel of experts and commentators to share their thoughts.
About the Speakers:
- Ken Early is Co-Presenter of the Second Captains podcast. He’s also a Columnist with the Irish Times.
- Nadine O’Regan is Founder and Presenter of My Roots Are Showing, an arts, culture, and politics interview-based podcast. She is also Arts Editor and Columnist with the Business Post. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she has presented the Business Post’s Coronavirus Ireland Podcast. She’s a contributor to RTÉ Radio and previously, she was a presenter with Phantom FM and Today FM.
- Barra Roantree is an Economist with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). His work at the ESRI focuses on taxation, welfare and pensions. He has been very active in examining the impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on unemployment, consumption and tax in Ireland.