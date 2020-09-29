   
YPN WEBINAR: Ireland, the US and the 2020 Race for the White House

IIEA29th September 20201min
Suzanne Lynch discusses the 2020 race for the White House as we enter less than 50 days to polling day.


Ahead of November’s US Presidential Election, Suzanne Lynch discusses the state of play of the campaign less than 50 days out from polling day. She reflects on the respective outlooks of President Trump and Joe Biden, what the outcome of the election may mean for Ireland and transatlantic relations, and for the future of US politics.

About the Speaker:

Suzanne Lynch is currently Washington Correspondent for the Irish Times, a position she has held since February 2017. She leads the paper’s coverage of the White House, Capitol Hill and US politics. She previously served as Europe Correspondent leading coverage of the euro zone crisis, Brexit and refugee crisis. Suzanne began her career in journalism as a financial journalist with RTÉ and the Irish Times. She holds a PhD in English from Cambridge University as well as a BA in English/Music.

