WEBINAR: What next for Belarus?





In his webinar presentation to the IIEA, Charles Grant reflects on the widespread demonstrations and strike actions across Belarus which have greeted Alexander Lukashenko’s contested re-election as President, an office he has held since 1994. The election took place without independent monitors and has been widely decried as rigged with the main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, arguing she received more than 60% of the vote, despite only 10% being recorded by Belarussian authorities. Mr Grant assesses the current state of play and look ahead to the next steps as the situation continues to escalate.

About the Speaker:

Charles Grant is Director of the Centre for European Reform (CER). After helping to found the CER in 1996, Charles has served as its Director since 1998. His works focuses on Britain’s relationship with the EU, the future of the European Union, EU foreign policy, Russia and China. He is the author of numerous CER reports, including Russia, China and Global Governance (2012), How to build a modern European Union (2013) and Relaunching the EU (2017). He previously worked at The Economist for over ten years, serving as Bureau Chief in Brussels and as Defence Editor. He studied Modern History at Cambridge University and French Politics at Grenoble University.