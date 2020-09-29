Webinar: The EU Cyber Crisis Cooperation Framework – An ENISA Perspective



In his address to the IIEA, Mr Lepassaar provides an overview of the EU Cyber Crisis Cooperation, also known as Blueprint, which is an integral part of the EU Cyber Security Act that was adopted in 2019. The Blueprint proposes a framework for technical and operational cooperation of EU Member States, as well as Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies. Mr Lepassaar also discusses some of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic which provided an opportunity to test parts of the Blueprint and draw valuable conclusions.

About the Speaker:

Juhan Lepassaar was appointed the Executive Director of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity on 16 October 2019. Prior to joining ENISA, he worked for six years in the European Commission, as Head of Cabinet of Vice-President Andrus Ansip with responsibility for the Digital Single Market. In this capacity he also led and coordinated the preparations and negotiations of the Cybersecurity Act. Mr Lepassaar started his career in EU affairs with the Estonian Government Office, leading the national EU coordination system as the Director for EU affairs and as the EU adviser to the Prime Minister.