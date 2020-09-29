WEBINAR: The Crisis in Transatlantic Relations and Other Global Challenges



Ambassador Burns discusses the evolving U.S. relationship with Europe ahead of the November U.S. Presidential Election and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 and economic crises. He draws on his distinguished career in the U.S. Foreign Service to examine how the United States can rebuild its relationship with NATO and the European Union in the face of unprecedented global challenges such as the coronavirus, climate change, relations with Russia and China.

About the Speaker:

Ambassador Nicholas Burns is the Goodman Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Relations at Harvard Kennedy School. He is Executive Director of the Aspen Strategy Group and the Aspen Security Forum and a Senior Counselor at The Cohen Group. During his twenty seven years in the U.S. Foreign Service, Ambassador Burns served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs; Ambassador to NATO, Ambassador to Greece; State Department Spokesman; Senior Director for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Affairs on the National Security Council; Special Assistant to President Clinton; and Director for Soviet Affairs for President George H.W. Bush.