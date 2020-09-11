WEBINAR: Reforming the European Migration Policy and the Common European Asylum System

In his address to the IIEA, Mr López Aguilar addresses the long-standing challenge of reforming the European migration policy and the Common European Asylum System. In particular, he focuses on how to maintain EU solidarity while providing refugees and asylum seekers with the rights that they deserve across the Member States. Mr López Aguilar also discusses the creation of legal pathways for migration in order to prevent the need for search and rescue operations, as well as the impact of the coronavirus crisis on migrants and refugees.

About the Speaker:

Juan Fernando López Aguilar is the Chair of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament, where he has served as an MEP since 2009. Prior to this, he was Minister of Justice of Spain and Head of the Spanish Socialist Delegation to the European Parliament. He also served as a Member of the Spanish Parliament and as a Secretary General of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party in the Canary Islands. At the same time, he has built an academic career as a Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Las Palmas.