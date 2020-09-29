   
Webinar: Keynote Address by Michel Barnier

IIEA29th September 20201min
In his address to the IIEA, Michel Barnier discusses the future relationship between the EU and UK.


At a formative moment in the negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK, Michel Barnier addresses the IIEA on the state of play, the obstacles on the road to an agreement, and the key issues that will shape the relationship in the years to come.

This event is co-organised with the European Commission Representation in Ireland.

About the Speaker:

Michel Barnier is the European Commission’s Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom. He was previously the head of the Commission’s Article 50 Taskforce, charged with negotiating the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. In a long career in European and domestic politics, Mr Barnier has served in many roles, including as Minister of European Affairs of France; Minister of Foreign Affairs of France; European Commissioner and Vice-President in charge of Internal Market and Services; and European Commissioner for Regional Policy and the Reform of European Institutions.

