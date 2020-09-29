WEBINAR: Is Nuclear Disarmament Under Threat?





In her address to the IIEA, Beatrice Fihn discusses the state of nuclear disarmament treaties today, 75 years after the world witnessed the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons. Ms Fihn assesses the repercussions of recently abandoned arms control agreements and flouted legal commitments for nuclear disarmament ahead of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Review Conference in 2021.

In this context, Beatrice Fihn discusses how the Nobel Peace Prize-winning ICAN coalition fosters public support for nuclear disarmament action and the implementation of international treaties, and how this shifts the norm against nuclear weapons.

About the Speaker:

Beatrice Fihn is Executive Director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning campaign coalition. Ms Fihn has led the campaign since 2013 and has worked to mobilise civil society through the development of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, in which Ireland played a leading role in the adoption process. Previously, she managed the disarmament programme at the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and the Reaching Critical Will project and worked with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.