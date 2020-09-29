WEBINAR: COVID-19 and the future of monetary policy



The COVID-19 crisis will have profound and long-lasting implications for the way we live, work, consume and communicate. As the economy begins to recover from the initial shock, the structural changes wrought by the crisis will become more evident. In his address to the IIEA, Governor Makhlouf discusses how the ECB’s strategy review will be an important way to take stock of these structural shifts in the economy. He provides some reflections on issues such as globalisation, the accelerated pace of digitalisation, as well as how this crisis affects inflation and how we measure it.

About the Speaker:

Gabriel Makhlouf took up his position as Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland on 1 September 2019. He chairs the Central Bank Commission, is a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, a member of the European Systemic Risk Board, and is Ireland’s Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund. Before joining the Central Bank, Gabriel was Secretary to the New Zealand Treasury and the Government’s chief economic and financial adviser from 2011 to 2019.