Towards November and Beyond: The Reshaping of US Politics

In conversation with Dan O’Brien, Edward Luce gives his assessment of the US Presidential Election campaign less than 50 days from polling day. Against the backdrop of the Trump Administration’s mishandling of the pandemic, he discusses the future of the Republican Party and what either outcome in November will mean for the future of politics and society in the United States.

About the Speaker:

Edward Luce is the US National Editor and Columnist at the Financial Times. He has previously served as the FT’s Washington Bureau chief, South Asia Bureau chief, Capital Markets editor, and Philippines Correspondent. Mr Luce has also worked as the speechwriter for the US Treasury Secretary, Lawrence H. Summers, in the Clinton administration.

