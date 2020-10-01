The World Order after the Pandemic



In his address to the IIEA, Professor Walt argues that COVID-19 will have lasting implications for world politics, even after the pandemic is finally over. While the pandemic will not transform the central features of the international system, in his view it will accelerate a number of trends that were underway beforehand. He also provides an analysis of the shift in power toward Asia and reflects on some of the consequences of a retreat from all-out globalisation.

About the Speaker:

Professor Stephen M. Walt is Robert and Renée Belfer Professor of International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Professor Walt was elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in May 2005 and received the International Studies Association’s Distinguished Senior Scholar award in 2014. His books include The Origins of Alliances, which received the 1988 Edgar S. Furniss National Security Book Award, Revolution and War and Taming American Power: The Global Response to U.S. Primacy which was a finalist for the Lionel Gelber International Affairs Book Award and the Arthur Ross Book Prize. His book The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy (co-authored with John J. Mearsheimer) was a New York Times best-seller and has been translated into more than twenty foreign languages. His latest book is The Hell of Good Intentions: America’s Foreign Policy Elite and the Decline of U.S. Primacy.