The Russia Trap: How the US-Russia Shadow War Could Spiral Into Catastrophe (and How to Stop It).





In a presentation of his recent book at the IIEA, George Beebe, former Director of the CIA’s Russia analysis, argues that the US and Russia are embarking on an unprecedented virtual war being fought without clear goals or boundaries. He makes the case that new game-changing technologies, disappearing rules of the game, and distorted perceptions on both sides are combining to lock Washington and Moscow into an escalatory spiral that they do not recognise, and which their own actions are inadvertently fueling.

About the Speaker:

George Beebe is Vice President and Director of Studies at the US Center for the National Interest. He spent more than two decades in government as an intelligence analyst, diplomat, and policy advisor, including service as director of CIA’s Russia analysis and as Special Advisor to Vice President Cheney for Russia/Eurasia and Intelligence Programs.