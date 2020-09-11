In May 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) entered into effect in the European Union. This legislation was introduced to strengthen the data protection rights of European citizens and to give citizens greater control over their data. Following the recent 2 year anniversary of the GDPR, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Helen Dixon, addresses the IIEA on: “The GDPR at Age 2 – Reflections of the Irish DPC.”

This talk by the Irish DPC covers reflections on the GDPR as a legal framework. This includes reflections on the enforcement and litigation experiences, on challenges relating to harmonisation at the European level, on individual complaint-handling and on international transfers of personal data. The complexities of the “one-stop-shop process”, under which the Irish DPC is responsible for regulating many multinational corporations which engage in cross-border data processing, will also be discussed.

About the Speaker

Helen Dixon was appointed as Data Protection Commissioner for Ireland in September 2014 and is responsible for upholding the rights of individuals regarding how data about them is used. Since the GDPR came into effect, the role and remit of the Commissioner for Data Protection has deepened to include a stronger enforcement focus and the Irish Data Protection Commission is the EU Lead Supervisory Authority for many of the world’s largest tech companies that are head quartered in Ireland.

Previously Irish Registrar of Companies, Helen has also held senior roles in a key economic government department working and holds postgraduate qualifications in European Economic and Public Affairs, Governance, Computer Science, Official Statistics for Policy Evaluation, and Judicial Skills and Decision Making.