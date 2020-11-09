The Future of US Foreign Policy





Moderated by Caitríona Perry, RTÉ Six One Presenter and former Washington Correspondent, this panel brings together leading experts on US foreign policy vis-à-vis China, Russia and the Middle East. Taking place just days after the US Presidential Election, this expert discussion focuses on how US foreign policy may shift under a President Joe Biden or continue in the same vein under President Trump.

About the Speakers:

Dr Michele Dunne, Director and Senior Fellow of Carnegie Endowment’s Middle East Programme. Michele previously served as a Middle East specialist in the State Department from 1986 to 2003, serving in the National Security Council, the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff, the U.S. embassy in Cairo and the U.S. consulate general in Jerusalem.

Dr Elizabeth Economy, Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and Senior Fellow for China Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Elizabeth is an award-winning author of several books on Chinese domestic and foreign policy including The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State (2018) and By All Means Necessary: How China’s Resource Quest is Changing the World (2014).

Dr Angela Stent, Director of the Centre for Eurasian, Russian and East European Studies and a Professor of Government and Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Angela also serves as Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and previously served in the the Office of Policy Planning at the State Department. An acclaimed expert and author, her latest book is Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and With the Rest (2019).