Schrödinger’s smart city: surveillance, social credit and sustainability





The issue of how cities around the world employ emerging technologies, and how citizens’ data is controlled is becoming ever more pertinent. In his address to the IIEA, Daithí Mac Síthigh discusses these developments, ranging from facial recognition technology and China’s ‘social credit’ systems, to Sidewalk’s high-tech redevelopment of Toronto’s waterfront. He also considers the legal requirements and different justifications for collecting and utilising data, which range from security to climate change to quality of life.

About the Speaker:

Daithí Mac Síthigh is Professor of Law and Innovation at Queen’s University Belfast. His areas of expertise include law and technology, audiovisual media law, copyright and the creative industries, the ‘sharing economy’, and open data. He was awarded an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2019, and is a member of the Irish government’s Open Data Governance Board.