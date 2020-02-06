   
Ireland and the EU after Brexit: A View from the Labour Party

IIEA6th February 20201min
As part of our Party Leaders' Series, Brendan Howlin outlines the Labour Party’s view on the key challenges and priorities for Ireland in the European Union after Brexit.



In his address to the IIEA, which takes place the day of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, Brendan Howlin outlines the Labour Party’s view on the key challenges and priorities for Ireland in the European Union after Brexit.

This is part of the IIEA’s party leaders series entitled: Ireland and the EU after Brexit: Views from Party Leaders.

About the Speaker:

Brendan Howlin is the Leader of the Labour Party, a position he has held since May 2016. In a 30-year career in politics he has held a number of ministerial positions, including Minister for Health and Minister for the Environment. He was appointed as the first Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in 2011, a post which held until 2016. He has also served as Leas Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann. Deputy Howlin was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1987.

