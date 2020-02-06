   
Ireland and the EU after Brexit: A View from Fianna Fáil

IIEA 6th February 2020
Micheál Martin considers Ireland’s role in a changed European Union.



As the UK prepares to leave the EU on 31 January 2020, Micheál Martin considers Ireland’s role in a changing European Union, as well as what Brexit means for the future of relations on the island of Ireland, and between Ireland and the UK.

This is part of the IIEA’s party leaders series entitled: Ireland and the EU after Brexit: Views from Party Leaders.

About the Speaker:

Micheál Martin is the leader of Fianna Fáil, and has been involved in local and national politics for over thirty years. His was first elected to Cork Corporation in 1985, before entering national politics in 1989, when he was elected TD for Cork South Central. He also served as Lord Mayor of Cork from 1992-1993, and has occupied four cabinet posts, including: Minister for Foreign Affairs (2008-2011), Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment (2004-2008), Minister for Health (2000-04) and Minister for Education (1997-2000).

