EU Trade Policy in a Post-COVID World





Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis outlines the EU’s trade policy for a post-COVID world in the context of the EU’s recently published Trade Policy Review. The Trade Policy Review aims to chart a course for EU trade policy in this new global context and aid it in asserting its open strategic autonomy, supporting its economic recovery and promoting an open, rules-based international trading order. This discussion will cover a wide range of topics, including EU trade and economic policy, European open strategic autonomy, and the EU’s transatlantic relations.

As part of the IIEA’s Global Europe Project, this webinar was supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

About the speaker:

Valdis Dombrovskis was appointed European Commission Executive Vice-President for An Economy that Works for People in 2019, and has held the Trade Commission portfolio since October 2020. He was previously Commission Vice-President for the Euro and Social Dialogue from 2014-2016. Prior to joining the European Commission, he has served as Prime Minister of Latvia from 2009-2014, an MEP in the European Parliament, Latvian Finance Minister and as Chief Economist at the Bank of Latvia’s Monetary Policy Department. He holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Physics from the University of Latvia, as well as a Bachelor’s in Economics and Master’s in Customs and Tax Administration from Riga Technical University