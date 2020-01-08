   
Past EventsDigital Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events

A Union that strives for more – whither in the digital age?

IIEA8th January 20201min
Making Europe fit for the Digital Age: a keynote address by the European Commission President von Der Leyen’s Digital Policy Counsellor



European Commission President-elect von der Leyen prioritised making Europe fit for the digital age in her Political Guidelines. This entails the broad ambition of achieving technological sovereignty in critical technology areas while respecting safe and ethical boundaries. Anthony Whelan sets out the main lines of this agenda in his speech entitled’ A Union that strives for more – whither in the digital age?’ and will exchange with participants on how best to achieve it.

About the Speaker:

Anthony Whelan currently works as digital policy counsellor in European Commission President-elect von der Leyen’s transition team. He was previously the Director for Electronic Communications Networks & Services at the European Commission since 2013. A barrister, he has lectured and researched in public law at Trinity College Dublin and has worked as a lawyer at the European Court of Justice and in the Legal Service of the European Commission.

Post Views: 357

Related Articles

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Justice Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
16th January 2020 IIEA

Global Terrorism Index: Trends in 2019

Past EventsEconomics Past Events
16th January 2020 IIEA

Ireland: A Model of Substance

Past EventsBrexit Past Events
9th January 2020 IIEA

Demystifying Brexit – Identifying the sovereign origins of Britain’s withdrawal

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Justice Past Events
8th January 2020 IIEA

German Perspective on the Future of European Defence Cooperation