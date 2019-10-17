   

Key Hearings at the European Parliament

This series of briefings on the hearings of the Commissioners proposed to the European Parliament by Ursula von der Leyen, analyses the performance of a number of key candidates and identifies their most important policy priorities. These priorities reflect to varying degrees the original mandate issued by President-elect von der Leyen. It also evaluates the relevance of these priorities for Ireland.

These briefings are part of the Future of the EU27 project, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

See below for the original timeline of this process. However, given recent developments delays to this process may occur.

10 September 2019: President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented her proposed College of Commissioners and their portfolios.

30 September – 8 October 2019: Hearings of Commissioners-designate were held following the examination of each candidate’s financial interests. Following each hearing, the relevant committees submit a letter of evaluation.

15 October 2019: The Conference of Committee Chairs of the European Parliament assesses the outcome of the hearings and presents conclusions to the Conference of Presidents.

17 October 2019: The Conference of Presidents of the Parliament decides if the hearings can be considered closed.

23 October 2019: The entire College of Commissioners is put to a confirmatory vote in plenary.

1 November 2019: The new European Commission is expected to take office.

