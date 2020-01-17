European Security Threats

   
This briefing paper summarises discussions from the first of a series of three research-based, half day seminars organised by the IIEA with the support of the ERASMUS+ – funded and NORTIA academic network. The series aims to further debate in Ireland on defence policy with the input of leading scholars, experts and practitioners on i) threats to small states in Europe ii) the contribution of small states to European security and defence iii) strategy building for small states in European security and defence.

by: Ben Tonra and Clodagh Quain

