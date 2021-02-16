   
GeopoliticsHome Featured AnalysisSecurity & Defence

Securing Europe After Trump: Navigating Troubled Waters

IIEA16th February 20212min
In this paper for the IIEA, Patrick Keatinge, Co-Chair of the IIEA’s Security and Defence Group and Professor Emeritus at Trinity College Dublin, reviews the response of European states to the dangers of political conflict in an unstable international environment at the beginning of 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In this paper for the IIEA, Patrick Keatinge, Co-Chair of the IIEA’s Security and Defence Group and Professor Emeritus at Trinity College Dublin, reviews the response of European states to the dangers of political conflict in an unstable international environment at the beginning of 2021. He examines the world after Trump and amid the pandemic; security and defence arrangements in the European region; and finally, Ireland’s place at the beginning of a two-year term on the UN Security Council and its participation in an evolving EU post-Brexit. 

You can read the paper here.

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
9th February 2021 IIEA

Reconfiguring Security and Defence post-Trump and post-Brexit

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
9th February 2021 IIEA

The EMA’s Regulatory Role in the Global Response to COVID-19

Past EventsGeopolitics Past Events
13th January 2021 IIEA

The Biden Administration – Ireland, UK and Transatlantic Relations

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Justice Past EventsClimate & Development Past Events
13th January 2021 IIEA

Stabilising the Democratic Republic of the Congo