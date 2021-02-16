In this paper for the IIEA, Patrick Keatinge, Co-Chair of the IIEA’s Security and Defence Group and Professor Emeritus at Trinity College Dublin, reviews the response of European states to the dangers of political conflict in an unstable international environment at the beginning of 2021. He examines the world after Trump and amid the pandemic; security and defence arrangements in the European region; and finally, Ireland’s place at the beginning of a two-year term on the UN Security Council and its participation in an evolving EU post-Brexit.

