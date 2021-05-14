   
YPN: Brexit and the Future of EU Reporting in Ireland

14th May 2021
Ruadhán Mac Cormaic argues that the world, and indeed European citizens, see the European Union through a distorted lens due to the biggest sources of EU news being concentrated outside of the bloc.


In his address to the YPN, Ruadhán Mac Cormaic argues that the world, and indeed European citizens, see the European Union through a distorted lens due to the biggest sources of EU news being concentrated outside of the bloc. He contends that this is particularly acute in Ireland due to the strong penetration of the British media. Finally, he considers whether an ‘EU Single Market for News’ might offer a possible solution.

About the Speaker:

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic is Assistant Editor at The Irish Times, a position he has held since 2017. Prior to this, he was a former Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Legal Affairs Correspondent and Paris Correspondent with the paper. In over twelve years with the Irish Times, he has reported from more than 40 countries. His first book, The Supreme Court, was published by Penguin Ireland in 2016.

