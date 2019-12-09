   
Past EventsEconomics Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events

What Next for EU Enlargement?

IIEA9th December 20191min
Professor John O’Brennan (Maynooth University) and Pat Kelly (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) discuss recent developments in the debate on EU enlargement to the Western Balkans.



On 29 May 2019, the European Commission’s recommendation to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia once again highlighted the question of EU enlargement to the Western Balkans. The failure to reach consensus at European Council level has exposed divergences in Member State positions and has heightened geopolitical competition for influence in the region. It has also raised the question of the EU’s future credibility in the Western Balkans, and the issue of reform of the EU’s accession process. Professor John O’Brennan and Pat Kelly discuss recent developments in the debate.

This event is part of the IIEA’s Future of the EU27 Project, which is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

About the Speaker:

Professor John O’Brennan is Jean Monnet Chair in European Integration and Director of the Maynooth Centre for European and Eurasian Studies. He has conducted extensive research into EU Enlargement policy, post-accession processes, ­­­­­­and the EU’s role in the Western Balkans. Pat Kelly is Director of the Enlargement and Western Balkans Unit in the EU Division of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Post Views: 227

Related Articles

Past EventsBrexit Past EventsEU Affairs Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

Launch of the 2019 IIEA Brexit Status Report

Past EventsEU Affairs Past EventsEU27 Past Events
16th December 2019 IIEA

The New Power Game in Brussels

Past EventsGeopolitics Past EventsSecurity & Defence Past Events
11th December 2019 IIEA

Russia and China: a fleeting friendship or strategic embrace?

Past EventsDigital Past Events
10th December 2019 IIEA

Impacting society: Using Tech for Good