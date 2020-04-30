WEBINAR: The Global Implications of COVID-19: A World Health Perspective



In his presentation to the IIEA, Dr David Nabarro discusses the international implications of COVID-19 and considers the role of the private sector in responding to it. This webinar is a part of the IIEA’s ‘Irish Aid Development Matters Lecture Series’ and is open to the public and free to attend.

About the Speaker:

Dr David Nabarro is the Special Envoy of the WHO Director-General for Covid-19. He previously served as Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Ebola, providing strategic and policy direction for an enhanced international response and galvanising essential support for affected communities and countries. Dr Nabarro was Special Advisor of the UN Secretary-General on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change and served as the UN System Senior Coordinator for avian and human influenza. Dr Nabarro is a physician who studied at Oxford and holds a Master’s degree in reproductive endocrinology and public health.