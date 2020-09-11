WEBINAR: Post- Covid-19 and the Future of Development



In his address to the IIEA, Achim Steiner outlines the need to address the pre-existing socio-economic vulnerabilities that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and to invest in key sectors if countries are to build a more resilient future. Mr Steiner will discuss the key elements of a better recovery for developing countries. He will advocate the need to build up resilience from inception, be people-centred and consistent with international human rights standards. This approach will enable a gradual transition to a low carbon development by leveraging digital technologies.

About the Speaker:

Achim Steiner became UNDP Administrator on 19 June 2017 and is the Vice-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group, which unites 40 entities of the UN system that work to support sustainable development. Prior to joining UNDP, Mr Steiner led the United Nations Environment Programme (2006-2016) and was also Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi. Achim Steiner previously held other notable positions including Director General of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, and Secretary General of the World Commission on Dams.