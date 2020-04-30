   
WEBINAR: How the Future of Europe has Changed

IIEA30th April 20201min
The IIEA gathers an expert panel, comprising political, think-tank and academic perspectives, to discuss the wide-ranging implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, social and political impact on the future of Europe.


While the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been immediate, what impact will it have on how we live and the future political direction of the European Union? Can the EU rise to the challenges it now faces or will tensions between Member States weaken European solidarity? This panel brings together political, think-tank and academic perspectives to discuss how the future of Europe has changed.

This event is part of our Future of the EU27 Project, supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

About the Speakers:

Alexander Stubb
Alexander Stubb is the incoming Director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Florence. Previously, Mr Stubb served as Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Foreign Minister and Trade and Europe Minister of Finland and later as Member of the European Parliament. Most recently, he served a as Vice-President of the European Investment Bank.

Professor Brigid Laffan
Dr Laffan is Director and Professor at the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and Director of the Global Governance Programme and of the European Governance and Politics Programme at the European University Institute in Florence. Previously, Dr Laffan was Professor of European Politics, Vice-President and Principal of the College of Human Sciences at University College Dublin (UCD).

Ettore Greco
Ettore Greco is Executive Vice President of the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI) and Head of the Multilateralism and global governance programme of the Institute. Previously, Mr Greco was Director of the IAI and a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution. He is author of a number of publications on the EU’s institutions and foreign policy.

 

