WEBINAR: France and the Future of Innovation in Europe



In his presentation to the IIEA, Gilles Babinet offers his perspective on the future of innovation in Europe and discusses how to develop a dynamic digital ecosystem. He examines how the education system and data regulation are impacting industry and explores how the French Government has fostered innovation and start ups to date.

About the Speaker:

Gilles Babinet is a digital entrepreneur and adviser on digital issues to the Institut Montaigne. He is a professor in Public Policies and Digital Affairs at Sciences Po Paris and the author of a number of books on technology and data. Prof. Babinet was named as the Digital Champion for France in June 2012 and is now the French representative to the European Commission for digital affairs. Gilles Babinet was reappointed to the French National Digital Council as Vice-Chair in 2018.