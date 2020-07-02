   
WEBINAR: China’s Global Posture and its Evolution

IIEA2nd July 20201min
A webinar presentation by Lord Chris Patten, Chancellor of Oxford University and former Governor of Hong Kong.


Lord Patten addressed the IIEA on the topic of the actions of China in Hong Kong and shares his thoughts on how the UK and international community should respond. He also reflects on China’s international role and discusses its evolution in recent decades in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Speaker:

Chris Patten, Lord Patten of Barnes, is a British politician who served as the 28th and last Governor of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1997. He was also Chairman of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1992. Lord Patten served as European Commissioner for External Relations from 1999-2004 and led the Independent Commission on Policing for Northern Ireland from 1998-1999, playing a significant role in the implementation of the peace process. He was made a life peer in 2005 and has been Chancellor of the University of Oxford since 2003.

